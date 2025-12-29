Plans to help fishermen recover from Custom House Wharf fire are underway

After a massive fire at Custom House Wharf in Portland destroyed several businesses, and damaged fishing infrastructure Friday night, plans are underway to help fishermen recover.

Ben Martens, the executive director of the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association says the heat of the blaze and water used to suppress it damaged fishing gear like traps and nets that were stored on the wharf. Boats tied up to the wharf were also damaged and one boat sunk. But, Martens says, thankfully, most of the gear and vessels impacted are auxiliary, and no lives were lost.

"It's very disturbing, it's very sad, but also it could have been a lot worse," Martens said. "That's what we keep on hearing over and over again."

In response to a request from Portland fishermen, Martens says his organization has set up a fund to collect donations from community members who want to help fishermen recover. So far, about $18,000 have been raised. Martens says MCFA will work with fishermen to decide how best to distribute the aid, after the financial losses have been calculated.

Meanwhile, the owners of Custom House Wharf say they plan to rebuild.

Co-owner Steve Goodrich says about 20% of the wharf was damaged, including the Sea Bags factory store, Nanuq Kayaks, Maritime Antiques, and a workshop space where he believes the fire originated.

"These are rickety old, dried out buildings. It's like a tinder box," Goodrich said. "In this case, we think it was electrical; something obviously happened. But I think for the most part, we'll restore the buildings substantially to what they were before, but with more modern and up-to-date safety components."

Goodrich says he and the other owners are meeting with insurance companies, the city, and contractors to begin the planning process, and that the displaced tenants will be included in the discussions.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, and says that due to the extent of the damage, it’s unlikely an exact cause will be identified.