A fall Maine landscape
Private sector employment rose in Maine through early 2025, buoyed by retail industry

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
A help-wanted sign hangs in the front window of the Bar Harbor Tea Room, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine. America's employers shrugged off high inflation and weakening growth to add 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly strong gain that will likely spur the Federal Reserve to keep sharply raising interest rates to try to cool the economy and slow price increases. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the government said Friday, July 8.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A help-wanted sign hangs in the front window of the Bar Harbor Tea Room, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine.

According to new federal data, private sector employers in Maine added 6,046 jobs in the first quarter of 2025, in line with seasonal trends.

The latest numbers published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics measure employment change across various industries.

Through the first three months of 2025, the retail trade industry added over 1,823 jobs, the greatest net change across the nine sectors tracked by the Bureau.

The construction industry added more than a 1,000 jobs.

But Maine's manufacturing, business services, and hospitality sectors all posted net job losses for that period.

Historical data from the Bureau indicates Maine tends to see a modest increase in the number of jobs during the first quarter of the year.

More recently, hiring slowed across the country in December even as the unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.4%.

