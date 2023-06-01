Eliot Cutler reports to jail for 9-month sentence

Former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler was booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth Thursday, officials confirmed. He begins a nine-month sentence, which will be followed by six years of probation.

Hancock County Jail Administrator Tim Richardson said Thursday afternoon that couldn't provide any details about Cutler's housing situation or whether any additional safety precautions would be taken during his incarceration.

Cutler, an independent who twice ran for governor, pled guilty and was convicted last month on four felony counts of possessing sexually explicit materials involving children under the age of 12.

The 76-year-old was arrested last year in Hancock County after police seized devices reportedly containing thousands of sexually explicit images and videos involving children.