Suspect in Denmark double homicide makes first court appearance

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST

The suspect in a double homicide in the town of Denmark made her first court appearance today.

The attorney general's office says Tzara Jones was arraigned this afternoon. She will be held without bail, and a forensic evaluation will be conducted to determine her state of mind during the crimes.

Jones is charged with the murder of her grandmother, Aremean Mayo, and her significant other, Michael Willett. The victims were found Saturday, after Oxford County sheriff's deputies were asked to conduct a wellness check.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
