Hebron man sentenced to three years for illegal possession of over 800 firearms

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 9, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST

A Hebron man has been sentenced to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine for illegal possession of over 800 firearms.

Maine State Police searched 75-year-old Dario Giambro's home in Hebron two years ago, and found a large amount of ammunition and 856 firearms, including shotguns, pistols, revolvers and rifles. Giambro is prohibited from owning guns because of an earlier federal conviction for possessing an unregistered firearm.

A jury found him guilty in October, and he was sentenced Monday in Portland.
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
