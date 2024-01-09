Hebron man sentenced to three years for illegal possession of over 800 firearms

A Hebron man has been sentenced to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine for illegal possession of over 800 firearms.

Maine State Police searched 75-year-old Dario Giambro's home in Hebron two years ago, and found a large amount of ammunition and 856 firearms, including shotguns, pistols, revolvers and rifles. Giambro is prohibited from owning guns because of an earlier federal conviction for possessing an unregistered firearm.

A jury found him guilty in October, and he was sentenced Monday in Portland.