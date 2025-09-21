Collins Center: Diderot String Quartet
September 21, 2025
Minsky Recital Hall
collinscenterforthearts.com
Maine Public is a media sponsor of the Diderot String Quartet presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. The Diderot String Quartet performs 18th-19th century works on period instruments and known for its expressive and historically informed performances. They will perform at the Minskey Recital Hall in Orono on September 20 at 3:00 pm.
To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15.
Program:
Haydn’s Op. 20, No. 4
Mozart’s K. 421
Beethoven’s Op. 18, No. 6