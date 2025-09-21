Collins Center: Diderot String Quartet

Maine Public is a media sponsor of the Diderot String Quartet presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. The Diderot String Quartet performs 18th-19th century works on period instruments and known for its expressive and historically informed performances. They will perform at the Minskey Recital Hall in Orono on September 20 at 3:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15.

Program:

Haydn’s Op. 20, No. 4

Mozart’s K. 421

Beethoven’s Op. 18, No. 6