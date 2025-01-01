Creative Portland invites you to Hear Here 3, an exceptional celebration of outstanding local performing artists at Merrill Auditorium on Sunday, September 7th at 6:00 pm, featuring Maine-based African drummers, dancers, classical strings, soul singers, Jazz virtuosos, Broadway actors, rock 'n rollers and more. Some are local favorites and others are new discoveries. All are living or working in Maine.

Get the complete line-up on the Creative Portland website at www.creativeportland.com. Tickets on sale now at PortTIX.

1 of 3 — Hear Here 2020- JanaeSound (photo courtesy of Creative Portland).jpg 2 of 3 — Hear Here 2019 - Dave Gutter finale (photo courtesy of Creative Portland).jpg Nathan Katsiaficas 3 of 3 — Hear Here 2019 - Bri Lane Transformit Set WS (photo courtesy of Creative Portland).jpg

Photos courtesy of Creative Portland

