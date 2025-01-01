Maine Public's Bob Ross Inspired Paint and Sip Fundraiser!

Your future masterpiece.

Here’s a fun way to support the station and have some serious fun in the process!

Join Maine Public for a Bob Ross Inspired Paint and Sip Night at Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland on Sunday, September 14 at 6:00 pm.

Tickets are $45 per person and include all art supplies and a free Rising Tide drink ticket. You'll walk away with your very own masterpiece by the end of the night! Come dressed as Bob Ross and maybe win a lookalike prize!

Only a few tickets are available, so make sure to reserve your spot here!