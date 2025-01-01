Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine Public's Bob Ross Inspired Paint and Sip Fundraiser!

Sunday, September 14
Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland
Check-in at 5:30 pm (must purchase tickets in advance)
Event starts at 6:00 pm
Join Maine Public for a Bob Ross-inspired Paint and Sip Night! Pictured is Bob Ross in front of an easel with the selected painting for the event.
"We don't laugh because we feel good, we feel good because we laugh.” -Bob Ross


A river scene featuring lupines.
Your future masterpiece.

Here’s a fun way to support the station and have some serious fun in the process!

Join Maine Public for a Bob Ross Inspired Paint and Sip Night at Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland on Sunday, September 14 at 6:00 pm.

Tickets are $45 per person and include all art supplies and a free Rising Tide drink ticket. You'll walk away with your very own masterpiece by the end of the night! Come dressed as Bob Ross and maybe win a lookalike prize!

Only a few tickets are available, so make sure to reserve your spot here!