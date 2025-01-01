Maine Public's Bob Ross Inspired Paint and Sip Fundraiser!
Sunday, September 14
Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland
Check-in at 5:30 pm (must purchase tickets in advance)
Event starts at 6:00 pm
Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland
Check-in at 5:30 pm (must purchase tickets in advance)
Event starts at 6:00 pm
"We don't laugh because we feel good, we feel good because we laugh.” -Bob Ross
Here’s a fun way to support the station and have some serious fun in the process!
Join Maine Public for a Bob Ross Inspired Paint and Sip Night at Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland on Sunday, September 14 at 6:00 pm.
Tickets are $45 per person and include all art supplies and a free Rising Tide drink ticket. You'll walk away with your very own masterpiece by the end of the night! Come dressed as Bob Ross and maybe win a lookalike prize!
Only a few tickets are available, so make sure to reserve your spot here!