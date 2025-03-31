First Circuit rules sexual harassment lawsuit against former Maine judge to go forward

The First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston has ordered that a sexual harassment complaint against a former Maine judge go forward.

The First Circuit reversed the earlier dismissal of a sexual harassment lawsuit against former Penobscot County Adult Drug Treatment and Recovery Court judge Charles Budd Jr.

In her complaint, Samantha Pike, a treatment provider, alleged that Budd made unwelcome sexual advances and inappropriate comments towards her at a conference in 2022, and upon their return to Penobscot County.

In their ruling, the First Circuit judges said that Budd does not have qualified immunity, as he had supervisory authority over Pike and she plausibly alleged a hostile work environment.

The Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar admonished Budd last month for his conduct but declined to discipline him further. Budd was placed on administrative leave after the lawsuit was filed, and did not seek re-nomination to remain a judge in 2023.

The case will now return to U.S. District Court for further proceedings.