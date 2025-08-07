Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Capitol Police chief on leave after recent arrest

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT

The Maine Department of Public Safety has ended its silence about the arrest of Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy and confirmed that he has been placed on administrative leave.

Clancy was arrested last Friday following an altercation in downtown Hallowell. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest after a scuffle with a Hallowell Police officer.
Matthew Clancy was appointed chief of the Maine Capitol Police in 2021.
Maine Department of Public Safety
Maine Department of Public Safety

Police were called after receiving reports that Clancy was under the influence of alcohol and causing a disturbance on Water Street. He was released on bail shortly after his arrest, according to Hallowell Police Chief Christopher Giles.

Clancy was appointed Capitol Police chief in 2021. DPS did not respond to questions about his employment status on Monday, but released a brief statement two days later confirming that Clancy is on administrative leave pending a review of the incident.

DPS says Lt. Steve Trahan will lead the agency while the current chief is on leave.
Courts and Crime
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
