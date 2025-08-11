Maine hires first ever elder justice investigator

Maine's Department of Public Safety has hired its first ever statewide elder justice investigator.

Candice Simeoni of the Kennebunk police will spend the next two years gathering data and educating law enforcement in order to improve investigations into elder abuse and exploitation.

"This type of crime is something you need to know a lot of information about," Simeoni said. "And so I think it's very important in Maine being the oldest state in the nation to really embrace this and start initiatives for law enforcement to do just that."

Simeoni said cases often involve multiple forms of exploitation, such as neglect and financial abuse, and are often perpetrated by someone the older person knows and trusts.

"I say that these cases are much like an onion," she said. "They come with many layers, they stink, and they can make you cry."

She said her goal is to ultimately establish a team of state investigators to work exclusively on elder justice.

The position is funded by a federal grant.