Old Orchard Beach police officer arrested by ICE agrees to depart the U.S. voluntarily

ICE says an Old Orchard Beach police officer arrested last month has agreed to voluntarily leave the country, according to the Associated Press.

An ICE representative told the AP on Monday that a judge had granted voluntary departure for Jon Luke Evans, and that he could leave as soon as that day. The representative did not provide other details about Evans' case.

ICE arrested Evans, originally from Jamaica, on July 25 in Biddeford, after he attempted to purchase a firearm to use in his job as a reserve police officer.

ICE said Evans entered the country lawfully in 2023, but alleges he overstayed his visa.

It is not yet clear when Evans will depart the U.S. or if he has already left.