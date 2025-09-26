Two Massachusetts men plead guilty to Saco drive-by shooting

Two Massachusetts men pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Portland this week to charges stemming from a Saco drive-by shooting last year.

Twenty-year-old Joshua Estrada and 22-year-old Yancarlos Abrante are charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine, perpetuating a drive-by shooting and using a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, in February 2024 Estrada and Abrante fired a handgun into another vehicle in Saco during a drug trade dispute. They then fled the scene, driving against traffic, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle and a school bus before fleeing on foot.

The two now face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. A third defendant in the case, Jason Johnson-Rivera, is expected to go to trial later this year.