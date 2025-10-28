Brunswick driver facing charges in fatal bicycle crash

A Brunswick driver is facing charges after allegedly crashing into a bicyclist Monday night on Old Bath Road near the Route 1 overpass.

Brunswick police said the bicyclist, 23-year-old Silas Octavi Esquivel Perez of Brunswick, died at the scene.

The driver, 41-year-old Lance Lucas-Wallace, initially left the scene but later returned, police said. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence involving death.

His bail is set at $100,000, and police said he has been transported to Cumberland County Jail.