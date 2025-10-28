Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Brunswick driver facing charges in fatal bicycle crash

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published October 28, 2025 at 1:17 PM EDT

A Brunswick driver is facing charges after allegedly crashing into a bicyclist Monday night on Old Bath Road near the Route 1 overpass.

Brunswick police said the bicyclist, 23-year-old Silas Octavi Esquivel Perez of Brunswick, died at the scene.

The driver, 41-year-old Lance Lucas-Wallace, initially left the scene but later returned, police said. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence involving death.

His bail is set at $100,000, and police said he has been transported to Cumberland County Jail.
Tags
Courts and Crime Brunswick
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko