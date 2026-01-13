Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine's highest court affirms access to Popham Beach in dispute between neighbors

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 13, 2026 at 1:44 PM EST
Dick Hill (left) and his son Clark Hill in front of their cottage at Popham Beach Estates.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Dick Hill (left) and his son Clark Hill in front of their cottage at Popham Beach Estates.

Maine's highest court has upheld a lower court's decision that affirms access to Popham Beach.

The case involves two neighbors whose families have owned beachfront cottages for decades.

But Richard Tappen purchased a parcel of land that cut in front of neighbor Clark Hill's cottage, then sued Hill for trespassing in 2022.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court Tuesday sided with a lower court that found Hill has an implied easement for recreational use of Popham Beach.

"'No trespassing' signs have no place on a Maine beach," said Benjamin Ford, an attorney for the Hill family. "Today's law court decision really emphasized that."

Ford said he hopes the trend of supporting beach access continues as the law court weighs a separate case about public access to Moody Beach in Wells.
Tags
Courts and Crime beachesMaine Supreme Judicial Court
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight