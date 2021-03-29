-
Calling it a pervasive blight on our constitutional republic and the world at large, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court has issued a statement decrying…
-
The Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court is calling for a pay increase for judges in the state.Chief Justice Leigh Saufley told members of…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's high court wants to hear from the public on a proposal to hold accountable lawyers who commit harassment and discrimination.The…
-
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has formally reprimanded a former York County probate judge who has been punished a number of times for ethical…
-
FREEPORT, Maine - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is hitting the road this week with sessions in Freeport and Rumford. The court will hear appeals…
-
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has refused to clear an emergency room physician of a woman's claim that he violated her civil rights. The case dates…