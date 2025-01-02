Maine's high court to decide if city park rangers must be law enforcement officers

Maine's highest court is taking up a case that could decide whether municipal park rangers must be trained as law enforcement officers.

The case stems from an incident last June when a Portland park ranger issued a summons to a man, Marc Lesperance, for walking through Baxter Woods with a dog that was off-leash. But Lesperance is now appealing a District Court judgment against him.

According to Maine's Supreme Judicial Court, Lesperance is arguing that the park ranger had no authority to issue the summons or enforce a statute because the ranger was not a trained law enforcement officer. A provision in state law says that "constables shall be appointed in the same manner and with the same effect as special police officers."

On Friday, the Law Court formally invited parties to file amicus briefs in the case addressing whether a municipal constable must complete the basic training program offered by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro, which trains and certifies law enforcement officers in the state. The court is also asking for arguments on whether municipalities can appoint a person to enforce a local ordinance if that person is not a "constable" under Maine law.

The court set a Jan. 27 deadline for the amicus briefs.

Maine state forest rangers are required to complete the 18-week basic training program as well as an advanced ranger school. But Maine state park rangers are not required to go through the Criminal Justice Academy program.