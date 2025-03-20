Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Senate confirms Julia Lipez to the Supreme Judicial Court

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:48 PM EDT
Maine superior court Judge Julia Lipez testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing
U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee
Maine superior court Judge Julia Lipez testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing June.

The Maine Senate voted 34-1 Thursday to confirm Julia Lipez as associate justice of the Supreme Judicial Court. Lipez is a former assistant U.S. attorney for Maine. President Biden nominated her last year to the federal Court of Appeals, but the confirmation never materialized.

The Senate also voted to approve the nomination of former U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee to become an associate justice on Maine's Superior Court. Gov. Janet Mills nominated McElwee for the judgeship in February after the Trump administration removed her from the post.
Kevin Miller
