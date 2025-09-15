Nation's Report Card reveals low test scores in Maine and across the country

The first release of test results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress under the Trump administration reveals low scores in Maine and across the country.

The new data shows math and reading scores for high school seniors have fallen 3 points since 2019. Science scores for 8th graders have fallen 4 points.

One of the main findings of the report is that the gap between the lowest and highest performers is larger than ever before.

This data follow results released in January that showed significantly lower average test scores at the fourth grade level in Maine.