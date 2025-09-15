Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Nation's Report Card reveals low test scores in Maine and across the country

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published September 15, 2025 at 8:12 AM EDT
School busses parked near Lisbon High School on August 5th, 2025.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
School buses parked near Lisbon High School on Aug. 5, 2025.

The first release of test results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress under the Trump administration reveals low scores in Maine and across the country.

The new data shows math and reading scores for high school seniors have fallen 3 points since 2019. Science scores for 8th graders have fallen 4 points.

One of the main findings of the report is that the gap between the lowest and highest performers is larger than ever before.

This data follow results released in January that showed significantly lower average test scores at the fourth grade level in Maine.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
