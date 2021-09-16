© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors
Nature Conservancy In Maine Purchases More Than 13,000 Forested Acres Downeast

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published September 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT
Tom Pakulski
Tunk Mountain from over Narraguagus Lake.

The Nature Conservancy in Maine has announced the purchase of more than 13-thousand forested acres in the Narraguagus River watershed in Hancock County west of Cherryfield. The acquisition expands TNC's nearly ten-thousand acre Spring River Preserve for a total of 23,500 acres. Forest Program Director Mark Berry says the project was a priority because it achieves a scale of conservation that will provide meaningful biodiversity.

"It's part of a corridor of forested land between the Downeast coast and Maine's North Woods that's important to maintain so that species can move in response to a changing climate or just to provide enough habitat for a wide-ranging species," Berry says.

Those species include bear, moose, deer, fish and lots of songbird habitat.

The lands are part of the traditional territory of Wabanaki people and retain cultural significance to the Wabanaki today. They will be open to the public and managed as an ecological reserve which helps scientists study the growth of forests in the absence of timber harvesting.

TNC's Spring River Preserve also abuts an ecological reserve maintained by the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.

Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
