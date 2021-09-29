© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Kennebec Dam Owner Sues Maine Agencies As Saga Continues

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published September 29, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT
Dams Endangered Salmon
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A worker places a line of sand bags on the downstream wall of a dam at Weston Station on the Kennebec River, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Skowhegan, Maine. The dam has provided hydro-electric power for over 100 years.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The owner of four hydroelectric dams on the Kennebec River has sued two agencies on Monday alleging they improperly cooperated on fish passage regulations that impact the future of the dams and fish populations.

The Portland Press Herald reported Monday the lawsuit filed in Kennebec Superior Court is the latest brought by Brookfield Renewable Power, a subsidiary of a large Canadian company.

The lawsuit contends that the Department of Marine Resources improperly helped the Department of Environmental Protection draft fish passage policies.

Gov. Janet Mills' called the lawsuit "meritless" on Tuesday.

Environment and OutdoorsBrookfield RenewableKennebec River
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press