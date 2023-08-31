© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Public hearings on Wolfden mining proposal to be held in October

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published August 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT

The public will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed mining project in northern Penobscot County this fall.

The Land Use Planning Commission will hold a three-day public hearing on Wolfden Resources' proposed mining project Oct. 16-18 in Millinocket. The hearing will include technical sessions during the day, and evening sessions will be reserved for public comment.

Groups opposed to the project argued that the hearing should be postponed because Wolfden did not include details on ore processing and storage facilities. The commission denied that request, saying that the importance of that information could be argued at the hearing.

