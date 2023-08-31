Public hearings on Wolfden mining proposal to be held in October

The public will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed mining project in northern Penobscot County this fall.

The Land Use Planning Commission will hold a three-day public hearing on Wolfden Resources' proposed mining project Oct. 16-18 in Millinocket. The hearing will include technical sessions during the day, and evening sessions will be reserved for public comment.

Groups opposed to the project argued that the hearing should be postponed because Wolfden did not include details on ore processing and storage facilities. The commission denied that request, saying that the importance of that information could be argued at the hearing.