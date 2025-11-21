1.3 million Mainers are living in areas affected by drought

One-point-three million Mainers are living in areas affected by drought, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's latest three month forecast. It's unlikely those conditions will change before the winter season.

Despite the rainy days in October and November, Maine didn't get enough precipitation to make up for an abnormally dry summer, says Nicolas Stasulis of the Maine Drought Task Force and U.S. Geological Survey.

"It did actually create a benefit to soil moisture and stream flows, which is good, but we still didn't see really significant improvement in groundwater," Stasulis says.

Groundwater is what is needed to replenish aquafers that feed wells. For the hundreds of Mainers whose wells are running dry, the approaching winter could mean trouble. That's because once the soil freezes, the amount of moisture is 'locked in' for the season.

Stasulis says that those needing help with wells or supplemental water should contact their local town officials.