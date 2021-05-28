New Brunswick Will Reopen U.S Border By July If Certain Health Benchmarks Met

The Province of New Brunswick has announced its plan to reopen its borders.

The so-called "Path to Green" — a reference to its color-coded alert system — would allow travel between Maine and New Brunswick starting on July 1, but only if certain vaccination and health targets are reached.

According to the plan, 75% of New Brunswickers age 12 and up will need to have at least one dose of vaccine, while 20% of New Brunswickers age 65 and older will need to be fully vaccinated.

Additionally, hospitalization rates and case rates must remain low, with all areas at a "yellow" level of alert or lower.

Maine Senator Susan Collins, who has been calling for an easing of border restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, calls it "an encouraging step," especially for small border businesses and Mainers who have family across the border.

