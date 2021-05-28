© 2021 Maine Public
Health

New Brunswick Will Reopen U.S Border By July If Certain Health Benchmarks Met

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published May 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT
FILE - In this May 30, 2006 file photo, motorists from St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, wait to go through US Customs at Calais, Maine, at the nation's seventh-busiest crossing on the Canadian border.

The Province of New Brunswick has announced its plan to reopen its borders.

The so-called "Path to Green" — a reference to its color-coded alert system — would allow travel between Maine and New Brunswick starting on July 1, but only if certain vaccination and health targets are reached.

According to the plan, 75% of New Brunswickers age 12 and up will need to have at least one dose of vaccine, while 20% of New Brunswickers age 65 and older will need to be fully vaccinated.

Additionally, hospitalization rates and case rates must remain low, with all areas at a "yellow" level of alert or lower.

Maine Senator Susan Collins, who has been calling for an easing of border restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, calls it "an encouraging step," especially for small border businesses and Mainers who have family across the border.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
