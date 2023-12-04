© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine dogs are getting severe coughs, but it's unclear if it's connected to a mysterious new illness

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST
Owners bring their dogs to a park in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Veterinary laboratories in several states, including Oregon, Colorado and New Hampshire, are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs that causes lasting illness and doesn't respond to antibiotics. The Oregon Department of Agriculture, which is working with state researchers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory to find out what is causing the illnesses, has documented more than 200 cases of the disease since mid-Aug. 2023.

Maine officials say they've been receiving reports of abnormal and severe respiratory issues among dogs, but it's unclear if they're directly related to a mysterious new respiratory illness.

The illness has been reported in more than a dozen states, with some veterinarians saying it isn't always responsive to typical treatments.

The state has begun encouraging vets to report any severe or abnormal cases. And Maine State Veterinarian Stefanie Bolas said they've received reports of severe coughing, as well as more cases of kennel cough that have developed into pneumonia.

"But unclear if it's kind of our typical complex of organisms that causes your typical kennel cough that we've seen, or if it's something new and more severe, or what's really going on," Bolas said. "So I think we're still kind of in the early stages of figuring that out."

While the current situation is still unknown, Bolas advises that pets stay updated on routine vaccinations, including distemper, parvovirus, Bordetella and influenza, particularly if they're regularly around other dogs outside the household, like at a groomer, dog park or day care.

If an owner thinks their dog is affected, the department recommends working with a veterinarian to discuss testing and treatment.
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
