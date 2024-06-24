Two years after Roe, reproductive protections still priority for Mainers

On the two year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down abortion protections in Roe v Wade, providers in Maine say they are seeing patients travel long distances to access abortion care.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England reports that in the 2023 fiscal year, 8% of abortion patients travelled 100 miles or more. Patients came to Maine from as far as Georgia, Texas and Florida for care.

Lisa Margulies is with the Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund.

"We know that no one is more qualified to make decisions about pregnancies than patients and their medical providers," she said. "And we don't need and we don't want politicians in our exam rooms. Everyone deserves to get the care they need throughout pregnancy without interference by politicians."

In recent years, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said it has expanded abortion and vasectomy services, and provided more than 4500 telehealth visits, and over 32,000 tests for sexually transmitted infections.

Maine is a state with its own protections for abortion care. But reproductive rights organizations say the issue is still top of mind for Maine voters.

Margulies says the majority of Mainers support protections for abortion and other reproductive care. She points to a legislative primary race in Waterville this month where the anti-abortion incumbent was defeated by a reproductive rights advocate.

"The voters sent a clear message that we expect our elected leaders to protect our reproductive rights," she said. "And if you don't, we will exercise our right to replace you with someone who will."

Although reproductive rights haven't been directly on the ballot in Maine, Margulies says she expects the issue to be a factor in November's elections for the state legislature.