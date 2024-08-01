Planned Parenthood of Northern England warns of potential service cuts amid budget shortfall

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said it faces a serious financial deficit that could force service reductions across the network.

The non-profit faces a $8.6 million budget shortfall over the next three years, said interim CEO Nicole Clegg.

"This is the most serious situation we have found ourselves in," Clegg told reporters Thursday. "And it's not just that we're navigating all of the pressures that have compounded over the last few years, but it's also that when we look to the future and the uncertainty that we may have to navigate, it is important that our patients, the community and elected leaders know the moment we're in right now."

Clegg said the deficits are due in part to rising health care costs and low reimbursement rates that have not kept up with the cost of providing care. The upcoming presidential election in November also adds to the uncertainty, she added.

At the same time, demand for care across the network, which covers Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, rose 11% within the last year.

"Part of that is driven by folks who have insurance, but the deductible is so high, they are unable to pay that deductible, and so they are relying on our charity care programs," Clegg said.

And northern New England clinics saw a 7% increase last year in the number of patients seeking abortion services from states where the procedure is banned.