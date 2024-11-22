Requests for contraceptives are up post-election at Planned Parenthood health centers in New England

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said it's getting more requests for contraceptives in the weeks since the presidential election.

The non profit healthcare organization said it's getting more than double the weekly average appointment requests for long-acting reversible contraceptives. In Maine, appointments rose by more than 80%.

By the middle of this month, vasectomy consultations exceeded the total monthly average in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

And More patients are reaching out over concerns about the availability of gender-affirming care under the Trump administration.

Planned Parenthood said this mirrors what family planning providers experienced in the wake of Trump's first election victory in 2016, and after the U.S. Supreme Court's repeal of Roe v. Wade in 2022.