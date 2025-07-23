MaineGeneral files lawsuit against insulin makers and pharmacy benefit managers for inflating prices

MaineGeneral Health is suing insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers for allegedly inflating prices.

The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey District Court, accuses OptumRx, CVS Caremark, and Express Scripts of colluding with Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi to drive up insulin prices as much as a 1,000% over the past two decades.

The lawsuit alleges that the companies violated federal racketeering and Maine unfair trade practices laws.

MaineGeneral has a self-funded insurance plan that covers more than 5,000 people. It's seeking to recover losses from the alleged illegal pricing scheme.

It's among hundreds of pricing lawsuits filed against insulin makers and pharmacy benefit managers since 2023.