Court injunction allows federal Medicaid funds to flow to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will once again receive federal reimbursement for providing care to patients enrolled in Medicaid — at least for now.

A federal judge in Boston issued a preliminary injunction Monday that blocks a provision in the new Congressional budget bill which prohibits health providers that offer abortion care from participating in Medicaid, known locally as MaineCare.

Federal dollars don't cover abortion except in extreme circumstances, and critics said the policy also cut support for important health services such as cancer screenings, contraception, and STI testing.

Maine Family Planning, which is the state's largest network of reproductive health clinics, has filed a separate lawsuit over Medicaid funding.