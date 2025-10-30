Supporters of universal health care seek to put the issue to Maine voters

Maine's Secretary of State has approved an application for a citizen initiative that seeks to establish a universal health care system in Maine.

The proposal comes from Democratic state representative Grayson Lookner of Portland.

If approved by voters, the initiative would direct state lawmakers to create legislation to establish a publicly-funded system of health care available to all Maine residents.

Supporters must first get 67,682 signatures by February 2 to qualify for the ballot in 2026.