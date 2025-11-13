Maine Office of Cannabis Policy expands recall of Yani vape cartridges

The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy is expanding its recall on Yani adult use vape cartridges because of unsafe levels of the pesticide Chlorfenapyr.

The recall is for the flavors 'Apples and Bananas', 'Cherry Tartufo', and 'Lemon Cherry Pie.' In October, the office recalled the flavor 'Watermelon Chimera.'

The office says it conducted an investigation into the vape cartridges after receiving a consumer complaint about an adverse health reaction. Officials say the pesticide can cause high fever, nausea, vomiting, and altered mental status.

The recalled products, which are produced by NorCO Outdoor Cannabis, are sold at more than two dozen stores across the state.

More information can be found on the Office of Cannabis Policy website.