Northern Light Health and Harvard Pilgrim partner to offer insurance plan aimed at reducing cost

Northern Light Health and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care say they're offering an insurance plan on the online marketplace that aims to expand access to care at a lower cost.

Kate Skouteris, Vice President of individual and small group products at Harvard Pilgrim, says Northern Light Health is now designated as a preferred provider on their Maine's Choice Plus plans. That means all Northern Light providers will be available at a lower cost tier for consumers who choose the plans.

"Previously, Northern Light Health was in a higher cost sharing tier in our products and also not available in some of the Northern, more rural areas in the state of Maine," she says.

Skouteris couldn't provide specific estimates of cost savings. She says the plans are also intended to make it easier to access primary care.

"All of our providers would agree that's something we need to continually have top of mind, because that's sort of where we want our members to start their care," she says.

Harvard Pilgrim has offered Maine's Choice Plus Plans since 2021. Open enrollment runs through January 15.