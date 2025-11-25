State approves Prime Healthcare Foundation's purchase of Central Maine Healthcare

The state has approved California-based Prime Healthcare Foundation's purchase of Central Maine Healthcare.

The two organizations first announced their plan in January.

The approval comes with conditions. Prime Healthcare Foundation must provide the state audited financial statements for the first three years after it takes ownership.

Prime must also operate Central Maine Healthcare's three hospitals — in Lewiston, Bridgton, and Rumford — as either critical access or acute care hospitals for at least five years. And Prime is prohibited from making any reductions or material changes to essential services provided by Central Maine Healthcare for five years.

It's also required to continue operating the Bolster Heights and Rumford Community Home long term care facilities.

The purchase must be completed within two years.