Millinocket WBSP-FM 90.1 will be off the air daily this week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for tower work. Signal will be restored in the evening. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Radio!

Cumberland County Commissioners consider changing ICE jail contract, as activists keep up pressure

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published September 30, 2025 at 1:16 PM EDT
Mainers for Humane Immigration is sending commissary funds to about 18 people currently held in ICE detention at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland. According to one of the group's volunteer organizers, conditions at CCJ are better than at ICE-run detention facilities across the country.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
For months, activists and community groups have been pushing the board to stop allowing ICE to detain immigrants at the Cumberland County Jail.

Under pressure from activists and community groups, Cumberland County Commissioners are weighing the future of the county jail's contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But one key issue is whether the board has the authority to change the agreement.

For months, activists have been pushing commissioners to stop letting ICE detain people at the Cumberland County Jail.

During a workshop Monday night, commissioner Patricia Smith said while there are many unresolved legal issues, she was open to making changes.

"I really think we need to look at the contract. We need to make some amendments. We need to potentially not work with ICE anymore. I think it's creating so much untrust," she said.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce, however, told the board that state law requires him to take in detainees from federal agencies.

"These are state laws, and I will not violate those regardless of how you folks decide whether or not we cancel the contract," he said.

Crystal Cron, director of the immigrant support and advocacy group Presente! Maine, was among those who urged commissioners to do what they could to withdraw from the contract.

"Cumberland County can choose not to be part of this national deportation infrastructure," she said. "We need to say 'no more.'"

Commissioners said they will hold an executive session with their counsel and immigration attorneys to address the specific legal questions of potentially changing the contract.

The board plans to take up the matter again at their meeting next month.
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
