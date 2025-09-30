Cumberland County Commissioners consider changing ICE jail contract, as activists keep up pressure

Under pressure from activists and community groups, Cumberland County Commissioners are weighing the future of the county jail's contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But one key issue is whether the board has the authority to change the agreement.

For months, activists have been pushing commissioners to stop letting ICE detain people at the Cumberland County Jail.

During a workshop Monday night, commissioner Patricia Smith said while there are many unresolved legal issues, she was open to making changes.

"I really think we need to look at the contract. We need to make some amendments. We need to potentially not work with ICE anymore. I think it's creating so much untrust," she said.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce, however, told the board that state law requires him to take in detainees from federal agencies.

"These are state laws, and I will not violate those regardless of how you folks decide whether or not we cancel the contract," he said.

Crystal Cron, director of the immigrant support and advocacy group Presente! Maine, was among those who urged commissioners to do what they could to withdraw from the contract.

"Cumberland County can choose not to be part of this national deportation infrastructure," she said. "We need to say 'no more.'"

Commissioners said they will hold an executive session with their counsel and immigration attorneys to address the specific legal questions of potentially changing the contract.

The board plans to take up the matter again at their meeting next month.