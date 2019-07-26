© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
In Tune Pick of the Week

The Black Keys - "Let's Rock"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published July 26, 2019 at 12:47 PM EDT
The Black Keys Let's Rock
theblackkeys.com

The thing I love about The Black Keys is that they are old school rockers, but they sound like 2019. They pull from the '50s and '60s, but they make a new and fresh and exciting sound. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have taken from the past and now make it theirs. I love their new record Let's Rock. It's pure fun. There's not a song over four minutes, one of the characteristics of early rock songs...get to the point! Great hooks, try and listen to it without moving, you can't.

Details on where to hear and/or order Let's Rock from theblackkeys.com

