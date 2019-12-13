© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Bombadil – "Beautiful Country"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published December 13, 2019 at 12:01 AM EST
Bombadil's Beautiful Country LP cover

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 12.13.19
Beautiful Country

"Bombadil's new album, Beautiful Country, is a great addition to that genre of bands that include Darlingside, The Head and the Heart, The Avett Brothers, and River Whyless. See where I’m going here? Beautiful melodies, killer harmonies and songs that have substance. More poetry than just verse/chorus/verse. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear them on Live From Here. Check it out, your kind and gentle side will be glad." — Sara

More information on Beautiful Country

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
