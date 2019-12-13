Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage
Bombadil – "Beautiful Country"
Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week
Week of 12.13.19
Beautiful Country
"Bombadil's new album, Beautiful Country, is a great addition to that genre of bands that include Darlingside, The Head and the Heart, The Avett Brothers, and River Whyless. See where I’m going here? Beautiful melodies, killer harmonies and songs that have substance. More poetry than just verse/chorus/verse. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear them on Live From Here. Check it out, your kind and gentle side will be glad." — Sara