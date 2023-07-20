Programming Updates: 7.20.23

Doc Martin returns to Maine Public Television for its 9th season beginning this September. If you just can't wait for the broadcast, you can watch all 8 episodes now through your Maine PBS Passport!

In Season 9, Martin Clunes (Manhunt, Men Behaving Badly) is back as the titular Doc Martin, a.k.a. Dr. Martin Ellingham. Martin’s medical career hangs in the balance as the General Medical Council (GMC) assesses his ability and determines whether he is fit to continue practicing medicine. Season guest stars include Danny Huston (Succession) and James Lance (Ted Lasso).