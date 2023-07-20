© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public's website radio streams are not working for Firefox users at this time. To listen to our streams, please use another web browser, the Maine Public app, or the NPR One app.
Maine PBS Passport

Programming Updates: 7.20.23

Published July 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Stream Doc Martin today with Maine PBS Passport!

Doc Martin returns to Maine Public Television for its 9th season beginning this September. If you just can't wait for the broadcast, you can watch all 8 episodes now through your Maine PBS Passport!

In Season 9, Martin Clunes (Manhunt, Men Behaving Badly) is back as the titular Doc Martin, a.k.a. Dr. Martin Ellingham. Martin’s medical career hangs in the balance as the General Medical Council (GMC) assesses his ability and determines whether he is fit to continue practicing medicine. Season guest stars include Danny Huston (Succession) and James Lance (Ted Lasso).

Maine PBS Passport