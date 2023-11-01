Now Streaming: Doc Martin's final season

Watch the Final Season on Passport before you can see it on TV! In the tenth and final season of DOC MARTIN, a year has passed since Martin (Martin Clunes) resigned his medical license, and his wife, Louisa (Caroline Catz), is now the one seeing patients in her new career change as a child counselor, while he looks after their two young children.

But does the Doc truly never want to practice medicine again? All regular cast members reprise their roles. Guest stars making special appearances to send off the series include Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey) and Rupert Graves (Sherlock).

