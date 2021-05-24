Maine's Minor League Basketball Team Is Getting A New Name: The Celtics

The minor league affiliate of the Boston Celtics is changing its name to match the NBA franchise. The Maine Red Claws announced Monday that the Portland-based team will now be called the Maine Celtics.

The team plays in the NBA G League and made its debut in the 2009-10 basketball season. The Boston Celtics have owned the Maine team since 2019.

Boston Celtics President Rich Gotham said in a statement that the name change is "a nod to our diehard fan base, which extends throughout the great state of Maine.''