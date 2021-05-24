© 2021 Maine Public
Maine's Minor League Basketball Team Is Getting A New Name: The Celtics

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT
The Maine Red Claws mascot performs a trick during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks in Boston, Saturday, March 16, 2019.

The minor league affiliate of the Boston Celtics is changing its name to match the NBA franchise. The Maine Red Claws announced Monday that the Portland-based team will now be called the Maine Celtics.

The team plays in the NBA G League and made its debut in the 2009-10 basketball season. The Boston Celtics have owned the Maine team since 2019.

Boston Celtics President Rich Gotham said in a statement that the name change is "a nod to our diehard fan base, which extends throughout the great state of Maine.''

