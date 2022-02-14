New VA clinic opening in Portland

The VA Maine Healthcare System’s new clinic on West Commercial Street in Portland opens today. The project is part of VA Maine's plan to increase capacity and services for veterans in southern Maine.

The new state of the art, energy efficient clinic at 141 West Commercial St. in Portland will provide primary care, telemedicine, home-based primary care, mental health and specialty services for up to 400 veterans a day.

Deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy says the clinic is not just about expanding services but also about fulfilling an obligation to serve veterans who have served our country.

The $64 million, 62,000-square-foot facility consolidates and replaces VA clinics in Saco and Portland and includes parking for patients and staff.

VA Maine Director Tracye Davis calls the modern clinic a beacon to let veterans know that the VA will provide health care services they deserve in a facility that works for them.