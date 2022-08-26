University of Maine system plans to offer in-state tuition for students impacted by war

The University of Maine system plans to offer in-state tuition to students who are fleeing war in their home countries as soon as this school year.

Robert Placido, vice chancellor of academic affairs for the UMaine system, said the idea for residency waivers first arose as a way to help Ukrainian students — but has since expanded.

"So we're broadening that waiver, to any student from a country that's suffering from an impact of war," he said.

Placido said there are eight Ukrainian students in the UMaine system, and is not yet sure how many students overall will qualify for the waiver.

The final number of waivers will depend in part on which countries are deemed eligible.

Placido said the aim is to determine that list in the next couple weeks, and begin offering residency waivers for the fall semester.

