Maine's rural roads and bridges are in some of the poorest conditions in the country, report finds

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published October 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
Mud Season
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
/
AP
In this Friday, March 20, 2015 photo, a pothole is seen on Route 302 in Fryeburg, Maine. The expansion and contraction of asphalt during spring, when days are warm and nights are below freezing, will undoubtedly keep work crews busy repairing roads that have already been battered throughout the brutal winter experienced in northern New England. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Maine's rural roads and bridges are in some of the poorest conditions in the country.

That's according to a new report from the non-profit transportation group TRIP. According to the report, 20% of Maine's rural roads are in poor condition, and 15% of the state's bridges are poor or structurally deficient. Both rank in the bottom 10 in the country. The Maine State Chamber of Commerce says those conditions put towns at a "disadvantage" and make it difficult for residents and businesses to get their products to customers.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed last year is expected to significantly boost road funding. And Maine voters overwhelmingly backed a $100 million infrastructure bond in 2021.

Maine roadsinfrastructure
