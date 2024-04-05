Maine's power companies work to restore major outage

Maine's power companies are continuing to bring power back to their customers after Thursday's nor'easter.

Central Maine Power says it has restored more than 120,000 customers as of Friday morning. Versant spokesperson Marissa Minor says outages have dropped from a peak of 18,000 on Thursday down to 4,500 customers as of Friday morning.

"We expect to bring most all customers on by 10 p.m. There will be some lingering customers tomorrow in some remote areas that we'll get to tomorrow," Minor says.

Minor encourages customers to check Versant's live outage map on its website for the latest updates. The company has deployed around a 110 maintenance crews to work on repairs. 40 of those crews came from Canada.

CMP says it focused Thursday on getting large transmission lines back in service, and is now working on smaller distribution lines that directly connect to individual homes and buildings.

"This is the first full day we've been out in these communities getting a look at the damage that occurred yesterday. So we're out there, we're assessing, we're going to come back and then we'll get a better sense of those communities later today and into tomorrow," says Jon Breed, a spokesperson for CMP.

Breed says crews are hoping to make significant progress this weekend and assessing the damages. He warns that customers in the hardest hit areas may not get their power back until Monday.