Marine Patrol finds sunken scallop boat of missing Downeast fishermen

Maine State Police and the Marine Patrol said they've located the boat that belonged to the two South Addison fishermen who went missing over the weekend.

Chester Barrett and his son, Aaron, failed to return as expected from a scallop fishing trip on Saturday.

On Wednesday night, local fishermen and a Marine Patrol dive team used a remotely operated underwater vehicle to confirm the identity of their sunken vessel, a 34-foot commercial fishing boat, "Sudden Impact."

It was found in 160 feet of water near Moose Cove in eastern Washington County. Crews also observed what they believe to be a body on board the boat.

Neither the body nor the vessel have been recovered. Marine Patrol officials said they will work with the Barretts' family members to determine the next steps, and determine whether a full recovery effort is possible.