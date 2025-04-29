Maine will keep sole 207 area code for decades

Maine will likely have 207 as its sole telephone area code for at least the next 20 years according to a new projection.

The North American Number Plan Administrator forecast an extension of the area code into 2045, about nine years later than an earlier estimate.

Maine utility regulators said the news is validation of their efforts to preserve the state's beloved area code.

“The 207 area code is a valuable asset to Maine residents and businesses alike,” said commission chair Phil Bartlett in a press release.

“This extension gives us nearly 20 more years before a second area code could be necessary — a welcome milestone that reflects years of proactive work by Commission staff,” he added.

The commission recently approved a plan to consolidate more than 100 local telephone designation centers to provide a statewide pool of 207 tagged numbers.