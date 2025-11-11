Maine honors Veterans Day with events, ceremonies

Veterans Day events are being held across the state to honor those who served in the U.S. military. Togus V.A. Medical Center in Augusta hosted its annual ceremony Tuesday morning.

Servicemen and women of different ranks and generations were in attendance. Speakers acknowledged the importance of recognizing those who served in conflicts that may have been forgotten.

“Their individual and collective sacrifices, which for more than a million service members, included the ultimate sacrifice, deserve our deepest gratitude and serve as a solemn reminder of the true cost of freedom," said Tracye Davis, director of the medical center.

Rodney Parks served as an Army doctor for 15 years and will be appointed deputy chief of staff for the V.A. Maine next month. He also spoke about the importance of caring for veterans after they reenter civilian life.

“Throughout my career, I have witnessed firsthand the physical and emotional sacrifices that service members and their families make for our nation," Sparks said. "That experience left me with a lasting sense of duty to continue caring for those who have borne the burden of service.”

Other towns and cities are holding their own ceremonies, parades and community events.

Gov. Janet Mills was in Lewiston this morning for a Veterans Council Ceremony at the Lewiston Armory.

“Our veterans are the inspiration for our freedom, the driving force behind the character of our country, and the soul of our communities," she said in a statement. "Today, we honor the veterans across Maine and the nation who served our country with devotion, honor, and distinction. To Maine’s veterans — on behalf of the 1.4 million people of our state: We are proud of you. We honor you. And we will always welcome you home.”

Some businesses are offering discounts and free meals to veterans and active-duty service members. Most government offices are closed for the federal holiday.