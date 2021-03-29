-
The Togus VA Medical Center is reporting its first death of a patient from complications of COVID-19. The person was identified as someone in their 70s,…
The VA Maine Healthcare System is making changes in its operations to deal with the new coronavirus. Many of the changes echo those made by other major…
The Veterans Affairs Maine Healthcare System broke ground for a new facility in Augusta on Wednesday morning. The facility will provide accommodations to…
Six veterans who years later learned they received poor care from a podiatrist say Veterans Affairs concealed those findings to limit the veterans’…
About 450,000 veterans have pending appeals at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and it often takes years for them to be resolved. The wait could…
President Barack Obama has signed into law a package of reforms that will add about $17 billion to the annual budget of the Veterans Affairs. But the…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A new clinic for women veterans has opened at the VA Maine Healthcare Systems-Togus in Augusta.U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and U.S. Rep.…
It's Thursday, and time once again for Across the Aisle, our weekly roundtable on Maine politics, with Dan Demeritt, a political consultant and former…
At around midday today, President Barack Obama announced the resignation of Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki. About 12 hours earlier, U.S. Rep.…
The national outrage over veterans' health care services took center stage in Washington today, where President Barack Obama told reporters that the…