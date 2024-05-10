U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is proposing to cut 10,000 jobs

Senator Angus King and a group of bipartisan lawmakers are asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for details on its proposal to cut 10,000 jobs in Fiscal Year 2025 due to a budget shortfall.

King said the agency must meet the requirements of the PACT Act, which expands benefits and healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, and any job cuts will have a negative impact on veterans' healthcare.

"The VA has been staffing up to meet that demand as far as applications and the entire portion of meeting this new responsibility. At the same time this year's budget talks about reducing staff by 10,000 and what's disturbing about it is there's no detail as to where it is," King said.

King and a group of bipartisan lawmakers have asked Senate Appropriations leaders to require the VA to provide details on where the cuts will be made and assurances that staff reductions will not affect services.

"I want to know where and which parts of the agency and how that will affect care. The bottom line is we want to maintain high quality care for veterans and there may be an explanation for this, but so far I haven't heard it," he said.

USVA Data from 2022 indicate that more than 41,000 Maine veterans received care at a VA health facility, at a cost of more than $700,000. Maine is home to more than 100,000 veterans.