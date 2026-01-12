Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that would repurpose the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Several former residents of the facility testified before the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Monday about the need to offer young offenders more community-based services as a path toward rehabilitation.

Francis Batchelder testified that between the ages of 14 and 16 he was in and out of Long Creek five separate times. He said he was not incapable of change but Long Creek was not designed to help him.

"I'm standing here today employed, sober and involved in my community and working with youth organizations because someone finally invested in my rehabilitation. I'm living proof that when we focus on treatment instead of punishment lives change," Batchelder said.

Because he had no treatment plan and didn't get the help he needed, Batchelder said each time he was released from Long Creek he ended up returning.

The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee is now considering whether to convene a working group to study diversion and early intervention programs that could keep troubled youth in residential housing instead of being locked up at Long Creek.

Jan Collins, associate director of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, said she's disappointed to see another working group created when alternatives such as closing Long Creek have been proposed.

"I think the reports are clear on what needs to happen. What we need to do is have assurance that the recommendations actually get put into place," Collins said.

The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee working group would include Department of Corrections staff as well as youth who have lived experience at the detention facility.